Danantara’s Aggressive SOE Slimdown

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government is stepping up efforts to strengthen the governance of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) through the Danantara Investment Management Agency (BPI), aiming to create a leaner, more agile, and profitable SOE framework.

Danantara has lined up at least 300 mergers among state-owned companies, which would cut the total number of SOEs from 1,046 to around 228. Currently, eight SOEs contribute 97% of all dividends. Under the new structure, these 228 companies are expected to operate competitively, with sustainable business models, solid revenue streams, and transparent management.