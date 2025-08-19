star

Danantara’s Aggressive SOE Slimdown

Danantara has successfully reduced the number of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from 1,046 to just 228 through mergers and acquisitions.

user-profile
Annisa Kurniasari Saumi & Ni Luh Anggela - Bisnis.com

Selasa, 19 Agustus 2025 | 18:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government is stepping up efforts to strengthen the governance of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) through the Danantara Investment Management Agency (BPI), aiming to create a leaner, more agile, and profitable SOE framework.

Danantara has lined up at least 300 mergers among state-owned companies, which would cut the total number of SOEs from 1,046 to around 228. Currently, eight SOEs contribute 97% of all dividends. Under the new structure, these 228 companies are expected to operate competitively, with sustainable business models, solid revenue streams, and transparent management.

