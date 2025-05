Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — According to Bloomberg, the Singaporean government, under the name of Republic of Singapore, holds significant stakes in two Indonesian companies: PT Bank Mandiri (BMRI) and PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia (GOTO), both constituents of the LQ45 index.

In Bank Mandiri, Singapore owns 633.49 million shares at an average cost basis of IDR 1,723.77 per share, making it the 9th largest institutional investor.