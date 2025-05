Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – PT Bank Central Asia (BBCA) closed at IDR 9,475 on Tuesday (20/5), down 0.25% from the previous day, but then opening at IDR 9,700 the very next day.

As BBCA’s upswing brings it ever closer to the IDR 10,000 mark, analysts likewise updated their ratings and recommendations for the stock to match new projections.