Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Retail company PT Mitra Adiperkasa (MAPI) and its subsidiary PT Map Aktif Adiperkasa (MAPA) remain as top picks in the consumer goods sector despite the sector’s lackluster performance in Q1 2025, according to a report by JP Morgan.

The aforementioned report, titled “ASEAN Metal & Indonesia Consumer/Autos: Singapore marketing feedback” by analysts Benny Kurniawan and team, was published following a series meetings with 19 investors in Singapore in mid-May 2025.