Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – PT Fast Food Indonesia (FAST), the franchise holder of KFC and Taco Bell in Indonesia, have issued 533.33 million new shares at IDR 150 per share, the entirety of which were bought up by conglomerates Salim Group and Gelael Group for a total of IDR 80 billion.

Salim Group’s purchase, done through PT Indoritel Makmur Internasional (DNET), amounted to 266.66 million shares and brought its holdings in FAST up from a 35.84% stake to 37.51%.