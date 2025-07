Prominent investment firm Dimensional Fund Advisors is buying up significant amounts of CUAN shares following the latter’s stock split.

According to Bloomberg, Dimensional purchased 6.16 million CUAN shares on July 16, bringing Dimensional’s total holdings to 93.55 million shares. This purchase aligns with the current analyst consensus on CUAN, consisting of two “Buy” ratings and one “Hold” rating, with a 12-month target price (TP) of IDR 1,610.