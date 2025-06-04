Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Boy Thohir, TP Rachmat, and Edwin Soeryadjaya are also among the beneficiaries of ADRO’s dividend payout.

Boy Thohir, TP Rachmat & Edwin Soeryadjaya Line Up for ADRO Dividends, Eyeing Billions in Payouts

Boy Thohir, TP Rachmat, and Edwin Soeryadjaya are also among the beneficiaries of ADRO’s dividend payout.

Annisa Kurniasari Saumi,M. Nurhadi Pratomo,Duwi Setiya Ariyanti,Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah
Annisa Kurniasari Saumi , M. Nurhadi Pratomo , Duwi Setiya Ariyanti & Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 4 Juni 2025 | 07:30
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Conglomerates Boy Thohir, TP Rachmat, and Edwin Soeryadjaya are among the beneficiaries of the dividend payout approved at PT Alamtri Resources Indonesia Tbk.’s (ADRO) General Meeting of Shareholders (GMS) on Monday (2/6/2025).

Known for its consistent generosity to shareholders, ADRO reaffirmed its status as a dividend-royal issuer. According to the company's 2024 Annual Report, ADRO has distributed a total of US$4.2 billion in dividends since 2008, with an average dividend payout ratio of 46% of net profit.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Boy Thohir, TP Rachmat & Edwin Soeryadjaya Line Up for ADRO Dividends, Eyeing Billions in Payouts
English Version
46 menit yang lalu

Boy Thohir, TP Rachmat & Edwin Soeryadjaya Line Up for ADRO Dividends, Eyeing Billions in Payouts

Collaboration Between Salim Group and Gelael Boosts KFC Performance (FAST)
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

Collaboration Between Salim Group and Gelael Boosts KFC Performance (FAST)

Adu Tebal Kupon Obligasi Korporasi BBRI, BMRI, BBNI Favorit Investor Jumbo
Emiten
1 jam yang lalu

Adu Tebal Kupon Obligasi Korporasi BBRI, BMRI, BBNI Favorit Investor Jumbo

Rekomendasi Saham BRI, Mandiri, dan BCA Awal Juni
Investasi
10 jam yang lalu

Rekomendasi Saham BRI, Mandiri, dan BCA Awal Juni

Upaya Dian Swastatika (DSSA) Perkuat Bisnis Non Batu Bara
Emiten
11 jam yang lalu

Upaya Dian Swastatika (DSSA) Perkuat Bisnis Non Batu Bara

Berita Premium Lainnya