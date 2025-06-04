Boy Thohir, TP Rachmat & Edwin Soeryadjaya Line Up for ADRO Dividends, Eyeing Billions in Payouts

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Conglomerates Boy Thohir, TP Rachmat, and Edwin Soeryadjaya are among the beneficiaries of the dividend payout approved at PT Alamtri Resources Indonesia Tbk.’s (ADRO) General Meeting of Shareholders (GMS) on Monday (2/6/2025).

Known for its consistent generosity to shareholders, ADRO reaffirmed its status as a dividend-royal issuer. According to the company's 2024 Annual Report, ADRO has distributed a total of US$4.2 billion in dividends since 2008, with an average dividend payout ratio of 46% of net profit.