Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Wilmar International Limited, through its subsidiary Lence Pte. Ltd., will acquire up to 20% stake in India’s agribusiness firm AWL Agri Business Limited.

AWL is publicly listed on BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. AWL is a major player in India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, much like Wilmar’s position in Indonesia, where it produces and distributes brands like Sania, Fortune, Sovia, and Rose Brand.