Djarum Group increased the attractiveness of PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk (SSIA) by acquiring a 5.27% stake, supporting the Subang Smartpolitan project.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The entry of PT Dwimuria Investama Andalan, the investment holding company of the Djarum Group, has brought renewed investor attention to industrial estate developer PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk. (SSIA) on the stock exchange.

The move signals the Djarum Group’s deepening involvement in the industrial estate sector, particularly through the Subang Smartpolitan project, which is anticipated to become a key growth driver for SSIA moving forward.