Warga mengakses aplikasi Tiktok di Jakarta. Bisnis/Fanny Kusumawardhani

Grab-GoTo Takeover: Learning Lessons from TikTok-Tokopedia’s Merger Fallout

The fallout of Tokopedia’s acquisition by TikTok, including mass layoffs, risk of monopoly, should serve as a lesson for Grab–GoTo’s rumored merger.

Asteria Desi Kartika Sari,Kahfi
Asteria Desi Kartika Sari & Kahfi - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 3 Juni 2025 | 16:15
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Amid talks of a possible merger between tech giants Grab and Gojek Tokopedia (GOTO), Indonesia should learn from the last year’s takeover of Tokopedia by TikTok, or its impacts therewith.

According to Bloomberg, ByteDance’s e-commerce giant TikTok Shop is laying off several hundred workers in its latest round of efficiency measures. This comes as the company aims to reduce costs after acquiring operations of its local competitor, Tokopedia, last year. TikTok Shop is undergoing a major overhaul of its operations in Indonesia, slashing most of the workforce it had gained following its US$1.5 billion merger.

