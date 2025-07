Global CPO prices rally, boosting profits and stock performance of TAPG, AALI, DSNG, and STAA. India's import cut and IEU-CEPA drive sentiment.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The recent rally in global crude palm oil (CPO) prices has provided a boost to the performance of several commodity-related issuers in the first half of the year.

The rise in CPO prices in recent months has also been reflected in the improved stock performance of listed palm oil producers, driven in part by higher selling prices.