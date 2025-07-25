star

Hopes Rise for Cement Sales Recovery in H2 2025

The outlook for a rebound in domestic cement sales in H2/2025 remains positive, despite a subdued performance earlier in the year.

user-profile
Oktaviano DB Hana - Bisnis.com

Jumat, 25 Juli 2025 | 16:30

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The outlook for a rebound in domestic cement sales in H2/2025 remains positive, despite a subdued performance earlier in the year. Expectations of increased government spending, particularly on infrastructure, along with initiatives such as the construction of three million homes and public schools, are seen as key drivers for a pickup in construction activity.

Maybank Sekuritas Indonesia, in its report titled "Volume remains weak; soft 2Q25 earnings expected," noted that cement sales fell 3.1 percent YoY in the January–June 2025 period, reaching 27.16 million tons. 

