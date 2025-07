DCII’s rally peaked at a record high of 346,725 on Wednesday (July 23), gaining 134.27% over the past month and 715.82% year-to-date.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The stock price of Otto Toto Sugiri’s PT DCI Indonesia Tbk. (DCII) continues its relentless climb despite frequent trading halts by the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), now becoming Indonesia’s most expensive stock.

After IDX lifted its most recent suspension for DCII on the regular and cash markets, the stock continued its upward trajectory without losing momentum, opening at IDR 288,950 and closing at IDR 346,725 on Wednesday (July 23), according to Bloomberg.