The Indonesia-US data transfer agreement could harm the Indonesian data center industry and violate the Data Protection and Data Protection Law.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Concerns have been raised about a new agreement between Indonesia and the United States (US) on the management of Indonesian citizens’ personal data and how it could impact Indonesia’s data center industry.

Ian Yosef M. Edward, telecommunications policy expert from Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), believes allowing Indonesian personal data to be processed in the US will risk not only data protection, but also the continuity of Indonesia’s data center industry.