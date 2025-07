Indonesian textile manufacturers aim to expand in the US market despite facing a 19% import tariff, higher than Japan's 15%.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia is facing strong competition from the Philippines and Japan in the United States (US) market, where both countries benefit from lower import tariffs. Despite this, local textile manufacturers remain confident in their ability to compete.

The Indonesia Fiber & Filament Yarn Producer Association (APSyFI) expressed optimism about tapping into the US market for yarn and fabric, even though Indonesian products are subject to a higher import duty compared to Japan.