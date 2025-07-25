Indonesia’s Solar Panel Industry Faces Mounting Pressure

The additional tariffs on Indonesian solar panel exports would deal a blow to local businesses working to advance the renewable energy sector.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia’s solar panel industry is under pressure following allegations of dumping by several U.S. firms, prompting calls for government intervention to help safeguard the sector’s future.

Members of the American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee have urged the U.S. Department of Commerce (USDOC) to impose additional tariffs on solar panel imports from Indonesia, India, and Laos. The alliance claims that producers from the three countries have been selling panels below market value in the U.S.