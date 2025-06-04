Analysts Bullish on Adaro Minerals (ADMR) Ahead of Inaugural Dividend

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Most brokers maintain an upbeat view on Alamtri’s subsidiary PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia (ADMR) despite the company posting weak earnings in Q1 as the mining company—affiliated with Garibaldi “Boy” Thohir—recently approved a dividend amount of $120 million, marking the first time the company will give out dividends since going public.

The securities firms still consider ADMR to have long-term potential, supported by several tailwinds such as improvement in metallurgical coal prices, increased production, and the aluminum project progressing as planned.