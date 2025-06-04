Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Aktivitas tambang batu bara di Tanjung Enim, Kabupaten Muara Enim, Sumatra Selatan. - Bisnis/Husnul Iga Puspita

Analysts Bullish on Adaro Minerals (ADMR) Ahead of Inaugural Dividend

Most brokers maintain an upbeat view on Alamtri’s subsidiary PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia (ADMR) despite the company posting weak earnings in Q1.

Oktaviano DB Hana, Annisa Kurniasari Saumi
Oktaviano DB Hana & Annisa Kurniasari Saumi - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 4 Juni 2025 | 18:15
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Most brokers maintain an upbeat view on Alamtri’s subsidiary PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia (ADMR) despite the company posting weak earnings in Q1 as the mining company—affiliated with Garibaldi “Boy” Thohir—recently approved a dividend amount of $120 million, marking the first time the company will give out dividends since going public.

The securities firms still consider ADMR to have long-term potential, supported by several tailwinds such as improvement in metallurgical coal prices, increased production, and the aluminum project progressing as planned.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

How Shopee Responds to Indonesia’s Startup Slump
English Version
44 menit yang lalu

How Shopee Responds to Indonesia’s Startup Slump

Analysts Bullish on Adaro Minerals (ADMR) Ahead of Inaugural Dividend
English Version
59 menit yang lalu

Analysts Bullish on Adaro Minerals (ADMR) Ahead of Inaugural Dividend

EV Battery Ecosystem Gaining Steady Momentum
English Version
2 jam yang lalu

EV Battery Ecosystem Gaining Steady Momentum

Rencana Rumah Subsidi Makin Mini, Indonesia Kalah dari Etiopia?
Bisnis
3 jam yang lalu

Rencana Rumah Subsidi Makin Mini, Indonesia Kalah dari Etiopia?

Membaca Peta Portofolio Bisnis Telkom (TLKM) di Balik Rencana Divestasi AdMedika
Emiten
4 jam yang lalu

Membaca Peta Portofolio Bisnis Telkom (TLKM) di Balik Rencana Divestasi AdMedika

Berita Premium Lainnya