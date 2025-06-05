IDXEnergy Surges as Global Winds Turn Favorable

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Energy sector index IDXEnergy continues to climb as constituent companies saw sharp gains along with improving global conditions. The index itself closed with a slight gain of 0.15% at 2,806.51 on Wednesday (4/6), which itself is a 4.36% increase year-to-date (YtD).

The energy index was in a slump earlier this year due to trade tensions triggered by US tariffs, which impacted the energy sector worldwide. However, the easing of trade tensions, coupled with the rupiah’s appreciation and foreign investors to Indonesia, has seemingly revitalized the sector and the stock market as a whole.