Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Karyawan beraktivitas di dekat layar pergerakan saham PT Bursa Efek Indonesia (BEI) di Jakarta, Jumat (9/5/2025). (Bisnis/Fanny Kusumawardhani)

IDXEnergy Surges as Global Winds Turn Favorable

IDXEnergy climbs as commodity prices rise, driven by positive global sentiment and short-term investment opportunities in energy stocks.

Annisa Kurniasari Saumi
Annisa Kurniasari Saumi - Bisnis.com
Kamis, 5 Juni 2025 | 16:27
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Energy sector index IDXEnergy continues to climb as constituent companies saw sharp gains along with improving global conditions. The index itself closed with a slight gain of 0.15% at 2,806.51 on Wednesday (4/6), which itself is a 4.36% increase year-to-date (YtD).

The energy index was in a slump earlier this year due to trade tensions triggered by US tariffs, which impacted the energy sector worldwide. However, the easing of trade tensions, coupled with the rupiah’s appreciation and foreign investors to Indonesia, has seemingly revitalized the sector and the stock market as a whole.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

IDXEnergy Surges as Global Winds Turn Favorable
English Version
40 menit yang lalu

IDXEnergy Surges as Global Winds Turn Favorable

Daya Tarik Startup Deep Tech di Era Seleksi Ketat Pendanaan
Rintisan
2 jam yang lalu

Daya Tarik Startup Deep Tech di Era Seleksi Ketat Pendanaan

Lo Kheng Hong’s Dividend Bonanza: PGAS, ABBM, BMRI, and More
English Version
3 jam yang lalu

Lo Kheng Hong’s Dividend Bonanza: PGAS, ABBM, BMRI, and More

Sukarto Bujung Belanja Saham HOKI Produsen Beras Topi Koki
Emiten
4 jam yang lalu

Sukarto Bujung Belanja Saham HOKI Produsen Beras Topi Koki

Prospek Cerah Kalbe Farma (KLBF) Saat Momentum Stabilitas Rupiah
Emiten
4 jam yang lalu

Prospek Cerah Kalbe Farma (KLBF) Saat Momentum Stabilitas Rupiah

Berita Premium Lainnya