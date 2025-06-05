Telkom (TLKM) Weighs Sale of Healthcare Arm AdMedika

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – State-owned telco PT Telkom Indonesia (TLKM) is reportedly considering selling its healthcare arm AdMedika in a bid to refocus efforts on its core digital and telco business. According to Bloomberg, Telkom is targeting a minimum sale value of $100 million or around IDR 1.6 trillion.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Telkom is working with advisers and gauging interest from potential buyers of PT Administrasi Medika or AdMedika. Talks regarding the sale is reportedly ongoing, but no deal has been materialized as of yet.