Telkom (TLKM) Weighs Sale of Healthcare Arm AdMedika

TLKM is said to be considering the sale of AdMedika for a minimum of $100 million as part of the company’s efforts to refocus on its core business.

Asteria Desi Kartika Sari,Annisa Kurniasari Saumi
Asteria Desi Kartika Sari & Annisa Kurniasari Saumi - Bisnis.com
Kamis, 5 Juni 2025 | 18:14
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – State-owned telco PT Telkom Indonesia (TLKM) is reportedly considering selling its healthcare arm AdMedika in a bid to refocus efforts on its core digital and telco business. According to Bloomberg, Telkom is targeting a minimum sale value of $100 million or around IDR 1.6 trillion.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Telkom is working with advisers and gauging interest from potential buyers of PT Administrasi Medika or AdMedika. Talks regarding the sale is reportedly ongoing, but no deal has been materialized as of yet.

