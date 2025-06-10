star

JP Morgan, Brokers Upbeat on Indofood’s (ICBP) Outlook

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur (ICBP) remains a top pick among various securities firms despite its Q1 earnings falling below expectations.

Oktaviano DB Hana & Dionisio Damara Tonce - Bisnis.com

Selasa, 10 Juni 2025 | 16:15

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur (ICBP) remains a top pick among various securities firms despite its Q1 earnings falling below expectations. However, analysts believe the company’s income prospects in the upcoming quarters could prop up Indofood’s stock performance.

According to Bloomberg data on Monday (9/6), all 32 brokers covering ICBP gave it a “Buy”rating with a consensus target price of IDR 13,989 per share. This target implies a potential return of approximately 30.7% from the stock’s closing price last Thursday (5/6), when ICBP corrected 1.15% to IDR 10,700, representing a 5.93% year-to-date (YtD) correction.

