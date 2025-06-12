star

Lo Kheng Hong’s Journey as Investor: From Bank Clerk to Having Trillions in Portfolio

Lo Kheng Hong is estimated to boast an investment portfolio worth trillions of rupiah after decades of investing and trading.

user-profile
M. Nurhadi Pratomo & I Putu Gede Rama Paramahamsa - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 12 Juni 2025 | 13:43

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Veteran Indonesian investor Lo Kheng Hong, whose investment portfolio is now estimated to be worth trillions of rupiah, has undergone a long journey in the Indonesian capital market. As the man often dubbed the “Warren Buffett of Indonesia,” Lo is a renowned name among local market players. He regularly attracts attention with his aggressive stock purchases and the billions of rupiah in dividends he receives.

For the 2025 period, for instance, Lo Kheng Hong received large dividend payouts from PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGAS) worth IDR 48.66 billion, PT ABM Investama (ABMM) worth IDR 23.07 billion, and PT Bank OCBC NISP (NISP) worth IDR 12.94 billion.

