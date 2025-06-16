star

Property Developers Revamp Strategies to Boost Buying Power

Amid slowing home sales and weakening consumer purchasing power in 2025, property developers in Indonesia are adjusting their strategies to sustain growth.

Mohammad Faisal & Harian Noris Saputra - Bisnis.com

Senin, 16 Juni 2025 | 18:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA– Several regional property developers are beginning to recalibrate their marketing strategies amid a slowdown in home sales growth, driven by weakening consumer purchasing power and ongoing global economic uncertainty.

For many in the industry, the familiar adage “in the middle of every difficulty lies an opportunity” still rings true. A dip in purchasing power doesn't necessarily halt property transactions; instead, it drives developers to explore alternative avenues to sustain or even boost sales.

