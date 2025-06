One of the worst-case scenarios is the potential blockade of the Strait of Hormuz — a vital route for oil and gas shipments.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several domestic logistics industry players foresee a potential surge in global shipping costs amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.

Chairman of the Indonesian Logistics and Forwarders Association Institute (ALFI Institute) Yukki Nugrahawan Hanafi warned that i If such disruption occurs, he noted that transportation and logistics players would face significant obstacles in moving goods, as the strait serves as a crucial artery for global energy distribution.