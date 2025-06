Brokerages forecast a bright outlookfor industrial estate and property firm PT Surya Semesta Internusa (SSIA) as they see strong land sales projections.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Brokerages forecast a bright outlookfor industrial estate and property firm PT Surya Semesta Internusa (SSIA) as they see strong land sales projections, rising investor interest in Subang, and favorable land prices in the region.

Ahnaf Yassar and Prasetya Gunadi, analysts at Samuel Sekuritas Indonesia, expect robust land sales for SSIA of around 60–70 hectares per year, supported by improved connectivity and future development of Patimban Port.