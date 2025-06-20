Profit Race Among Top Oil and Gas Issuers: PGAS, MEDC, and ENRG

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several oil and gas issuers with the largest market cap posted positive performance during the first three months of the year. Their share prices showed volatility amid rising global crude oil prices triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Referring to data from the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) as monitored by DataIndonesia on Monday (16/6/2025), PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk. (PGAS) ranked first among oil and gas issuers with the largest market cap at IDR 40.48 trillion.