Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The world’s largest investment management company BlackRock Inc. has once again adjusted its stake in PT Barito Renewables Energy Tbk. (BREN) as of June 2025.

According to Bloomberg data on Tuesday (June 17, 2025), the U.S.-based investment giant now holds 131.15 million BREN shares. The figure is nearing its end-2023 position when BlackRock’s holdings stood at 131.23 million shares.