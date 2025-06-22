star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

Thai Presence in Chandra Daya (CDIA), the IPO-Bound Firm Backed by Prajogo Pangestu

Thai Presence in Chandra Daya (CDIA), the IPO-Bound Firm Backed by Prajogo Pangestu

CDIA prepares for IPO to raise up to IDR 2.37 trillion, with Thailand’s EGCO acquiring a 30% ownership stake.

user-profile
Jaffry Prabu Prakoso & Fahmi Ahmad Burhan - Bisnis.com

Minggu, 22 Juni 2025 | 18:31

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Chandra Daya Investasi (CDIA), a subsidiary of PT Chandra Asri Pacific (TPIA), is currently in the bookbuilding process for its initial public offering (IPO). Phoenix Power, a subsidiary of a Thai-based company, has also become one of the shareholders in this Prajogo Pangestu-owned enterprise.

According to the prospectus published in Bisnis Indonesia Daily on Thursday (19/6), CDIA will issue up to 12.48 billion regular shares with a nominal value of IDR 100 per share in its IPO.

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 5 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Thai Presence in Chandra Daya (CDIA), the IPO-Bound Firm Backed by Prajogo Pangestu

English Version

1 jam yang lalu

Latest BREN Shareholdings by BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, and Others

English Version

4 jam yang lalu

GoTo Gojek Tokopedia's Strategic Moves to Steady GOTO Share Price

GoTo Gojek Tokopedia's Strategic Moves to Steady GOTO Share Price

star English Version

4 jam yang lalu

HUT Jakarta: Pionir DKI 1, dari Tokoh PNI Penggagas Bank Umum Nasional hingga Pencetus Jalan Tol

star Ragam

10 jam yang lalu

‘Cheap Car’ Sales Hit Three-Year Low Amid Purchasing Power Slump

star English Version

10 jam yang lalu

Lo Kheng Hong Ungkap Alasan Borong Saham GJTL 2 Sesi Beruntun
Lo Kheng Hong Ungkap Alasan Borong Saham GJTL 2 Sesi Beruntun
star Investasi

21 Jun 2025

Para Pembeli Emas Antam yang Masih Panen Cuan Pengujung Juni 2025
Para Pembeli Emas Antam yang Masih Panen Cuan Pengujung Juni 2025
star Investasi

21 Jun 2025

Diam-Diam Serok Saham BMRI
Diam-Diam Serok Saham BMRI
star Investasi

21 Jun 2025

Temasek–Danantara Duet Enters New Phase, Ushering in Green Energy Investment Era
Temasek–Danantara Duet Enters New Phase, Ushering in Green Energy Investment Era
star English Version

20 Jun 2025

Profit Race Among Top Oil and Gas Issuers: PGAS, MEDC, and ENRG
Profit Race Among Top Oil and Gas Issuers: PGAS, MEDC, and ENRG
star English Version

20 Jun 2025

BAGIKAN

To Top