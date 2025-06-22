Thai Presence in Chandra Daya (CDIA), the IPO-Bound Firm Backed by Prajogo Pangestu

CDIA prepares for IPO to raise up to IDR 2.37 trillion, with Thailand’s EGCO acquiring a 30% ownership stake.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Chandra Daya Investasi (CDIA), a subsidiary of PT Chandra Asri Pacific (TPIA), is currently in the bookbuilding process for its initial public offering (IPO). Phoenix Power, a subsidiary of a Thai-based company, has also become one of the shareholders in this Prajogo Pangestu-owned enterprise.

According to the prospectus published in Bisnis Indonesia Daily on Thursday (19/6), CDIA will issue up to 12.48 billion regular shares with a nominal value of IDR 100 per share in its IPO.