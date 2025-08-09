Ayu Tanoesoedibjo: The Scion Behind Southeast Asia’s Startup Boom

Ayu Tanoesoedibjois one of the industry scions seemingly intent on paving the way for Southeast Asia’s tech startups.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The name Ayu Tanoesoedibjo's involvement in startups highlights how industry scions are starting to take an active role in digital transformation and carve out their own slices of the industry amid the intense competition in Indonesia's startup world.

Currently, Ayu serves as executive director at Openspace, an investment firm focused on tech startups on Southeast Asia. Before that, she led early-stage investments in Southeast Asia for B Capital (Ascent Fund), a firm founded by former Facebook executive Eduardo Saverin. Her experience spans from traditional industries in Indonesia, direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce startups in Singapore, and global investment banking at Morgan Stanley.