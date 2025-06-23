star

Pupuk Indonesia, PLN, and BRI Deposit Trillions to Bond Investors

State-owned enterprises and government-formed institutions have distributed IDR26.61 trillion to bond investors so far this year.

Duwi Setiya Ariyanti & Nindya Aldila - Bisnis.com

Senin, 23 Juni 2025 | 14:45

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— Several state-owned enterprises (SOEs), including Pupuk Indonesia, PLN, and BRI, have repaid a total of IDR26.61 trillion to bond investors in line with the maturity of 40 outstanding bond series.

According to data from the Indonesian Central Securities Depository (KSEI) processed by Bisnis on Thursday (19/6/2025), these repayments account for 35.2% of the total corporate bonds maturing this year, which amount to IDR75.6 trillion. Among the bond series maturing are those issued by PT Pupuk Indonesia (Persero), PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) or PLN, and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (BBRI).

