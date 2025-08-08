MSCI Rebalancing to Impact IDX Composite, for Better or Worse

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The upcoming rebalancing of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) index is expected to affect IDX Composite (IHSG), should the institution announces the entry of Indonesian stocks into the index.

According to Capital Asset Management analyst Martin Aditya, while the effect should be neutral in principle on IDX Composite, there will likely be fluctuations in some stocks whose weights are adjusted or which are removed from the MSCI index, whether in the large-cap, mid-cap, or small-cap segments.