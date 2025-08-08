Doubt Arises on Indonesia’s GDP Growth, BPS Credibility Under Scrutiny

Indonesia's GDP release from Statistics Indonesia (BPS) have raised eyebrows by showing an unexpected 5.12% growth in Q2/2025, above projections.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—Latest data on gross domestic product (GDP) from Statistics Indonesia (BPS) have raised eyebrows by showing an unexpected 5.12% growth in Q2 2025, well above previous projections at under 5%.

The results included an acceleration in household consumption, which contradicts the decline in retail sales, vehicle sales, and slowdown in loan growth observed by economists. Economists also cast doubt on the reported acceleration of gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), which went against the slowdown in working capital credit growth and decline in foreign direct investment (FDI).