Digital Banks Post Strong First-Half Results

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Seven digital banks booked significant profit growth in H1 2025 results despite economic uncertainty. Among them, PT Bank Jago (ARTO) and PT Bank Digital BCA (Blu) multiplied their profit growth year-on-year, while PT Bank Neo Commerce (BBHI) and PT Super Bank Indonesia finally reversed their loss.

That said, intermediation performance was varied. Some saw a decline in loan growth, while others saw a dip in third-party funds (TPF). On the other hand, some banks also posted triple-digit growth in both segments.