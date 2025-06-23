Antam Gold Outlook After US Strikes on Iran

While Antam gold buyback prices stalled just after the US bombed Iranian nuclear sites, analysts project another rally for gold as investors retreat.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The buyback price of Antam as shown on its gold trading website Logam Mulia, which serves as benchmark for repurchase price by state-owned mining company PT Aneka Tambang, was stagnant at IDR 1,786,000 on Sunday (22/6), the day after the United States bombed three nuclear sites in Iran.

The price of 1-gram Antam gold has been above IDR 1,786,000 since April 9, peaking at IDR 2,039,000 on April 22 before falling to its current level. This means that while late buyers may not see profits with the current buyback price, earlier buyers might.