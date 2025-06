Beyond BUMI, three other Indonesian business groups have already established a presence in the country’s mineral industry.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA -- PT Bumi Resources Tbk. (BUMI) is set to acquire Australian gold miner Wolfram Limited, joining the growing ranks of Indonesian companies and conglomerates expanding their footprint in Australia's mining sector.

Beyond BUMI, three other Indonesian business groups have already established a presence in the country’s mineral industry. These include the Salim Group, PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk. (DOID), and the Sinarmas Group.