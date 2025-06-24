State-Owned Insurance Merger Requires Careful Planning

The plan by the Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara) to streamline the number of state-owned insurance companies has sparked mixed reactions.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The plan by the Investment Management Agency (BPI) Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara) to streamline the number of state-owned insurance companies has sparked mixed reactions. Observers have urged policymakers to tread carefully, particularly in considering the potential impact on human resources.

Danantara aims to reduce the number of state-owned insurance firms from 16 to just three, with each remaining entity focusing on a specific segment: general insurance, life insurance, and credit insurance.