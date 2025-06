In Q2/2025, gold production is expected to rise from the previous quarter, with the upward trend continuing into the second half of the year.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several gold producers are planning to boost their production volume and capacity in 2025, driven by a surge in global gold prices.

As of 5:07 p.m. Jakarta time on Thursday (19/6/2025), the spot price of gold stood at $3,372.36 per troy ounce, marking a 28.50 percent increase year-to-date (YtD).