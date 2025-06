Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Retail tycoon Djoko Susanto's company, PT Trimitra Trans Persada or B-Log, is preparing to go public on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) with its initial public offering (IPO) coming soon.

According to a summary prospectus published in Bisnis Indonesia daily Monday (23/6/2025), the company with ticker BLOG is offering up to 563,247,900 new shares with a par value of IDR 100 per share. This amount represents up to 16.67% of the issued and paid-up capital post-IPO.