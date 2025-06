Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Solusi Sinergi Digital (WIFI), also known as Surge, is planning a rights issue of 2.94 billion shares as part of an effort to strengthen the affordable internet market.

According to the prospectus, the Hashim Djojohadikusumo-backed company plans to issue shares at a nominal value of IDR 100 per regular share, representing up to 55.56% of subscribed and paid-up capital post-rights issue.