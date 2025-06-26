JP Morgan Upgrades Rating for Saratoga Investama (SRTG)

JP Morgan has upgraded its stock rating for PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya (SRTG), a company founded by Edwin Soeryadjaya and Sandiaga Uno.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — JP Morgan has upgraded its stock rating for PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya (SRTG), a company founded by Edwin Soeryadjaya and Sandiaga Uno. The investment bank cited the company’s potential to drive growth in net asset value (NAV) and benefit from the performance of its subsidiaries, particularly amid strong gold sales.

In a report released via Bloomberg on Tuesday (24/6/2025), the US-based investment bank upgraded its outlook from neutral to overweight effective last week (18/6/2025). However, JP Morgan also set a lower price target of IDR 2,300 by December 2026, down from the previous target of IDR 2,500.