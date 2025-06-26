star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

What Indokripto’s IPO Means for Indonesia’s Crypto Startups

What Indokripto’s IPO Means for Indonesia’s Crypto Startups

Indokripto’s IPO signals a new phase in Indonesia’s crypto startup environment and trailblazes others potential crypto players’ path into the capital market.

user-profile
Asteria Desi Kartika Sari & Ana Noviani - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 26 Juni 2025 | 14:55

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The rapid adoption of crypto in 2024 marks a major shift in investor interest from traditional fintech to digital assets and decentralized finance, creating a more mature ecosystem for crypto startups to consider expansion strategies, including initial public offerings (IPOs). 

Decentralized finance refers to a blockchain-based system that aims to eliminate intermediaries such as banks and traditional financial institutions. Cryptocurrencies remain the primary fuel of the DeFi ecosystem, although not all cryptocurrencies are used within DeFi applications.

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 5 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Giant Investors Make Early Moves Ahead of 2025 Gudang Garam (GGRM) AGM

English Version

3 menit yang lalu

Pertamina Shipping Strengthens Global Footprint with Expanding International Routes

English Version

28 menit yang lalu

Prospek Saham ARCI dan Amunisi Kejar Rekor Produksi Emas

Prospek Saham ARCI dan Amunisi Kejar Rekor Produksi Emas

star English Version

28 menit yang lalu

What Indokripto’s IPO Means for Indonesia’s Crypto Startups

star English Version

1 jam yang lalu

Dari Temasek ke Danantara, Mencari Model Ideal Kelola Investasi & Kekayaan Negara

star Investasi

1 jam yang lalu

Ministry Warning on Submarine Cable Reporting to XLSmart, Moratelindo
Ministry Warning on Submarine Cable Reporting to XLSmart, Moratelindo
star English Version

2 jam yang lalu

Lo Kheng Hong Ungkap Alasan Borong Saham SIMP Emiten Perkebunan Grup Salim
Lo Kheng Hong Ungkap Alasan Borong Saham SIMP Emiten Perkebunan Grup Salim
star Emiten

2 jam yang lalu

Bisikan Terbaru JP Morgan Soal Sektor Saham Batu Bara Indonesia
Bisikan Terbaru JP Morgan Soal Sektor Saham Batu Bara Indonesia
star Emiten

2 jam yang lalu

Obligasi Jumbo BBRI, MEDC, MDKA Cs Jatuh Tempo, Lebih dari Rp40 Triliun
Obligasi Jumbo BBRI, MEDC, MDKA Cs Jatuh Tempo, Lebih dari Rp40 Triliun
star Investasi

3 jam yang lalu

Kans Tipis Laju Kredit Konsumsi Bank Digital saat Daya Beli Masih Lesu
Kans Tipis Laju Kredit Konsumsi Bank Digital saat Daya Beli Masih Lesu
star Bisnis

6 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top