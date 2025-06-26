What Indokripto’s IPO Means for Indonesia’s Crypto Startups

Indokripto’s IPO signals a new phase in Indonesia’s crypto startup environment and trailblazes others potential crypto players’ path into the capital market.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The rapid adoption of crypto in 2024 marks a major shift in investor interest from traditional fintech to digital assets and decentralized finance, creating a more mature ecosystem for crypto startups to consider expansion strategies, including initial public offerings (IPOs).

Decentralized finance refers to a blockchain-based system that aims to eliminate intermediaries such as banks and traditional financial institutions. Cryptocurrencies remain the primary fuel of the DeFi ecosystem, although not all cryptocurrencies are used within DeFi applications.