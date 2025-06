A closer look at the strategic moves by several giant investors ahead of Gudang Garam’s 2025 Annual General Meeting.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several major investors were seen making strategic moves well ahead of the 2025 annual general meeting (AGM) of cigarette maker PT Gudang Garam Tbk. (GGRM).

The company is set to convene its AGM for the 2024 fiscal year today, Wednesday (25/6/2025).