star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

TPIA, SMRA, TLDN, PRAY Accelerate Growth Through Acquisitions Across Key Sectors

TPIA, SMRA, TLDN, PRAY Accelerate Growth Through Acquisitions Across Key Sectors

TPIA, SMRA, TLDN, and PRAY drive Indonesia’s corporate growth through strategic acquisitions in petrochemicals, real estate, agribusiness, and healthcare.

user-profile
I Putu Gede Rama Paramahamsa & Dionisio Damara Tonce & Ana Noviani - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 26 Juni 2025 | 20:27

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Acquisition is the name of the game right now in the business landscape as multiple companies and joint ventures double down on expansion via takeovers, from petrochemicals and real estate to agribusiness and healthcare.

PT Chandra Asri Pacific Tbk (TPIA) and Glencore’s joint venture Aster for instance, acquired a 50% stake in PCS Pte. Ltd. for the condensate splitter unit (CSU) on Jurong Island, Singapore. This acquisition was carried out by Aster through a signed agreement between Aster Chemicals and Energy Pte. Ltd. and PCS on June 16, 2025.

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 5 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

TPIA, SMRA, TLDN, PRAY Accelerate Growth Through Acquisitions Across Key Sectors

English Version

15 menit yang lalu

Giant Investors Make Early Moves Ahead of 2025 Gudang Garam (GGRM) AGM

English Version

4 jam yang lalu

Pertamina Shipping Strengthens Global Footprint with Expanding International Routes

Pertamina Shipping Strengthens Global Footprint with Expanding International Routes

star English Version

4 jam yang lalu

Prospek Saham ARCI dan Amunisi Kejar Rekor Produksi Emas

star Emiten

5 jam yang lalu

What Indokripto’s IPO Means for Indonesia’s Crypto Startups

star English Version

5 jam yang lalu

Dari Temasek ke Danantara, Mencari Model Ideal Kelola Investasi & Kekayaan Negara
Dari Temasek ke Danantara, Mencari Model Ideal Kelola Investasi & Kekayaan Negara
star Investasi

6 jam yang lalu

Ministry Warning on Submarine Cable Reporting to XLSmart, Moratelindo
Ministry Warning on Submarine Cable Reporting to XLSmart, Moratelindo
star English Version

6 jam yang lalu

Lo Kheng Hong Ungkap Alasan Borong Saham SIMP Emiten Perkebunan Grup Salim
Lo Kheng Hong Ungkap Alasan Borong Saham SIMP Emiten Perkebunan Grup Salim
star Emiten

6 jam yang lalu

Bisikan Terbaru JP Morgan Soal Sektor Saham Batu Bara Indonesia
Bisikan Terbaru JP Morgan Soal Sektor Saham Batu Bara Indonesia
star Emiten

7 jam yang lalu

Obligasi Jumbo BBRI, MEDC, MDKA Cs Jatuh Tempo, Lebih dari Rp40 Triliun
Obligasi Jumbo BBRI, MEDC, MDKA Cs Jatuh Tempo, Lebih dari Rp40 Triliun
star Investasi

8 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top