TPIA, SMRA, TLDN, PRAY Accelerate Growth Through Acquisitions Across Key Sectors

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Acquisition is the name of the game right now in the business landscape as multiple companies and joint ventures double down on expansion via takeovers, from petrochemicals and real estate to agribusiness and healthcare.

PT Chandra Asri Pacific Tbk (TPIA) and Glencore’s joint venture Aster for instance, acquired a 50% stake in PCS Pte. Ltd. for the condensate splitter unit (CSU) on Jurong Island, Singapore. This acquisition was carried out by Aster through a signed agreement between Aster Chemicals and Energy Pte. Ltd. and PCS on June 16, 2025.