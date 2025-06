The number of non-performing borrower accounts also skyrocketed to 404,192 business entities, a dramatic increase from just 478 a year earlier.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Despite the decline in the non-performing loan ratio (TWP90) within the online lending sector, industry players are urged to remain cautious amid a rise in defaults from business-focused platforms, such as the case involving Akseleran.

According to data from the Financial Services Authority (OJK), the TWP90 stood at 2.77% as of March 2025, down from 2.94% in the same period last year, indicating an overall improvement in loan performance.