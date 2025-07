Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia’s auto slump seems to be worsening this year as car sales in January-May dipped. While producers still pin hopes on the launch of new models, sales figure by year-end are not expected to see much improvement, leading to some slashing their sales targets.

Japanese automaker Mazda Indonesia, for instance, is eyeing to launch two new models to boost performance this year, but the company revised its sales target down to 4,800 units from the original 6,000.