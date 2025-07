H.M. Sampoerna Tbk. (HMSP) is projected to deliver stronger earnings in Q2/2025, following a decline in the first three months of the year.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT H.M. Sampoerna Tbk. (HMSP) is projected to deliver stronger earnings in Q2/2025, following a decline in the first three months of the year.

The cigarette producer is seen benefiting from its pricing power amid a stable policy environment, as the government has opted not to raise tobacco excise taxes (CHT) this year.