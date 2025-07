The accelerated development of the Subang Smartpolitan estate, along with its promising prospects, are two key factors behind SSIA’s upbeat outlook.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Shares of property firm PT Surya Semesta Internusa (SSIA) are still keeping up its steam despite the company’s financials still in the red. The stock last closed at IDR 1,590 on Monday (30/6), marking a gain of 2.58% over the day and 41.96% year-to-date (YtD) so far.

According to Bloomberg terminal, all 11 brokerages reviewing SSIA rated the stock as “Buy” with consensus 12-month target price of IDR 1,706, implying a potential return of 7.5%.