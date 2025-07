The IDX reported that as of 30 June 2025, a total of 55 issuers face potential delisting. Among the names on the list are SRIL, INAF, and WSKT.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) announced that 55 issuers are at risk of being delisted as of 30 June 2025, with names such as SRIL, INAF, and WSKT making the list.

According to IDX, these companies have had their shares suspended for more than six months, exceeding the threshold for potential delisting under IDX regulations, which allow suspensions for up to 24 months.