Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — While the first half of this year saw a relatively small number of IPOs, the amount of funds raised were higher than last year, reflecting financial authorities’ stance to favor quality over quantity.

There have been 14 IPOs recorded in H1 2025, raising a total of IDR 7.01 trillion. In comparison, H1 2024 saw a higher number of 25 IPOs but less amount of funds raised at IDR 3.95 trillion.