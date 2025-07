Several Indonesian state-owned insurance firms, including Indonesia Re, Asabri, and Taspen, are seeking capital injections through the newly formed Danantara.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — As state-owned enterprises transition into the Danantara holding under the Daya Anagata Nusantara Investment Management Agency (BPI), several state-owned insurance firms in need of fresh capital are now receiving injections from the newly formed entity.

PT Reasuransi Indonesia Utama (Indonesia Re) is among those seeking additional support, appealing to Commission VI of the House of Representatives (DPR) to facilitate capital assistance through state channels.