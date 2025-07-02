Barito Group Ramps Up Mid-Year Fundraising

The Barito Group, led by tycoon Prajogo Pangestu, has been actively maneuvering mid-year by securing funds through a range of strategic instruments.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Barito Group has been actively maneuvering mid-year by securing funds through a range of strategic instruments. This move underscores the group’s commitment to expansion and its ambition to establish a more robust business ecosystem.

Led by tycoon Prajogo Pangestu, the group is preparing several corporate fundraising initiatives, including an initial public offering (IPO), bond issuance, bank financing facilities, and investment partnerships with domestic sovereign wealth funds (SWFs).